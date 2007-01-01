Donald Trump is standing up for Middle East Christians

PJB: Flag Not Object of Hate

But the battle flag is not so much a symbol of hatred as it is an object of hatred, a target of hatred. It evokes a hatred of the visceral sort that we see manifest in Jenkins’ equating of the South of Washington, Jefferson, John Calhoun, Andrew Jackson and Lee with Hitler’s Third Reich.



Missing Pages from 9/11 Report

Some of the pages from the 9/11 Senate Report were "redacted." What did yhey say? We may be about to find out.



Our Leaders Are Sheep; We Need Lions

Scanning the conservative scene today one cannot help noticing lethargy.



The Essay That Got John Derbyshire Fired from National Review

Derbyshire explained black-white differences to his kids.



Brilliant Critique of Obama SOU Speech

Only toward the end of the State of the Union speech did Obama serve up a single paragraph on race.



Warning to the World: Washington and Its NATO & EU Vassals Are Insane

Washington is in the hands of nut jobs. And the media are paid government propagandists.



Unarmed Black Beats White to Death With Fists

In San Antonio a black man beats to death a white man for no reason. Observed by witnesses in Metro station,



Whos Was Responsible for WWI?

Paul Gottfried writes an intensive alternate view of the origins of the Great War. Required reading for anyone interested in history and wants to understand the present.



Detroit: "Nor any drop to drink"

The Motor City is in such dire straits that many of the residents are having to do without water. How can they even function, leave alone study or work?



Redskins On The Brain

The question for liberals to answer.



Cutting Detroit's Water Off

Things get even worse in Detroit. Thousands loose their water for not paying their bills.



PJB: Is Democracy Another God That Has Failed?

Buchanan recounts the woeful story of our recent past, and asks if democracy has failed. He asks a good question.



It's Time For An Immigration Shutdown

Immigratuon is destroying America - it must be stopped.

